Explore: Lone Pine State Park

Lone Pine State Park is open year round to the public, but as the summer months approach the visitor center and park rangers are putting on more events to educate the Flathead Valley community. Just a few miles from downtown Kalispell, Lone Pine offers 7.5 miles of trail that can be used for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding. The recently remodeled visitor center showcases the wildlife and forest ecology in the park. Adult workshops, school field trips, children’s activities, and interpretive programs help the community connect with the park and understand the wildlife located there.

This June the park offers a variety of events. On June 9, two different events for National Get Outdoors Day give locals chance to explore the park. Birding for Beginners invites participants to learn about the birds that migrate through the valley, while the evening ranger-led Nature Walk showcases how different environments are interconnected.

All events are either free or low cost. For more information visit Lone Pine State Park on Facebook or www.stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine/.

