Kalispell Council Approves 112-acre Development

The Kalispell City Council unanimously approved the annexation and zoning of 112 acres off Three Mile Drive during its June 4 meeting to make way for a massive housing development.

Meadows Edge, LLC is hoping to build 322 housing units – including 171 single family homes, 50 two-family homes, 21 three-family homes, and 80 four-family units – off Three Mile Drive and West Spring Creek Road on the northwest side of Kalispell. The developer is requesting the land be annexed into the city with R-3 and B-1 zoning requirements so that some mixed use buildings can be added as well.

The Kalispell Planning Board reviewed the application in May and recommended that the city council approve the annexation and zoning request.

