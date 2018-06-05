Lakeside Dance Studio Presents ‘Aladdin’s Journey’

Lakeside Dance Studio’s spring performance “Aladdin’s Journey” will take place on Sunday, June 10, at 4 p.m. in the Flathead High School Auditorium. Tickets are $9. The show has over 70 performers who will tell the classic story of Aladdin through dance and theater. The performance features different styles of dance and music created by students at a variety of levels. This spring show highlights the range of the studio and its students.

Cara Campbell founded the Lakeside Dance Studio in 2009. Since then it has grown to over 80 students, who take classes in not only dance but also in karate, gymnastics and music. The studio offers instruction in a many different styles of dance, including, ballet, lyrical, hip-hop and jazz.

For more information on the Lakeside Dance Studio, Aladdin’s Journey, and class schedules visit www.lakesidedancestudio.com or call 406-250-1740.

