Mimi’s Bridal Moves to New Kalispell Location

Mimi’s Bridal moved up one block from its previous location during the last week of May into a historic building on Main Street and continues to offer three bridal lines: Pronovias, Stella York, and Morilee. The two former lines are also offered for bridesmaids along with Hayley Paige and JFW suits.

Mimi’s Bridal also offers tuxedo and suit rentals along with bridesmaid, mother of the bride/groom attire, and children’s formal wear. Its new location is in a historic building that was constructed in 1895 and was used as a department store and grocery. Over the years, various boutiques and businesses have taken advantage of the building’s historic architecture and Mimi’s is eager to make the space its own.

The store’s new address is 217 Main Street and it continues to be open Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.mimisbridalmontana.com or call 406-257-4684.

