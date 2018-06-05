River Problems

6:41 a.m. A Kalispell woman had been banging on her walls for at least two hours. She was asked to keep it down.

8:49 a.m. A Columbia Falls man’s ex-wife was “strung out” on meth.

1:21 p.m. A bike was stolen in Bigfork.

1:55 p.m. A Kila man was complaining about his neighbor constantly shooting guns.

4:15 p.m. A Martin City man wanted advice on what to do with the boat that showed up on his property about a year ago.

4:16 p.m. A Kalispell woman walked into the local police station and demanded an apology for some unknown transgression. The woman did not get the apology she desired and left more upset than when she had arrived.

5:13 p.m. Local residents decided to go kayaking but quickly realized the river was running a little too fast for their liking. Thankfully, they were able to get out of the water, although someone still called 911 just in case things went south.

6:03 p.m. A dog was causing trouble in Columbia Falls.

9:56 p.m. A car hit a deer.

10:05 p.m. A car was swerving all over the road.

