Drunk Husband

12:18 a.m. A Somers woman called 911 because her husband had far too much to drink down at the bar. She said he couldn’t even get a complete sentence out of him.
3:01 a.m. A dog was howling.
7:31 a.m. Goats were walking along Springcreek Road.
8:39 a.m. A dog was walking around a parking lot.
9:14 a.m. Someone smashed a Redbox vending machine.
9:27 a.m. An Apple Watch called 911 much to the dismay of its owner.
10:48 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he got a bill from PayPal even though he’s never had a PayPal account.
11 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 with concerns about crosswalk safety.
12:31 p.m. A Kalispell man lost his wallet.
2:22 p.m. A Bigfork man called with concerns about his mail.
2:40 p.m. A Kalispell man called to complain that his neighbors do “a lot of drinking.”
4:10 p.m. A local love triangle was causing trouble in Kalispell.
6:41 p.m. A man got punched in the face at a local trailer park.
7:41 p.m. A Kalispell resident wanted police to investigate the moderators of a local Facebook group because they were “bullying” people.
7:43 p.m. Three dogs were chasing deer in Columbia Falls.