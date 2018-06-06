Drunk Husband

12:18 a.m. A Somers woman called 911 because her husband had far too much to drink down at the bar. She said he couldn’t even get a complete sentence out of him.

3:01 a.m. A dog was howling.

7:31 a.m. Goats were walking along Springcreek Road.

8:39 a.m. A dog was walking around a parking lot.

9:14 a.m. Someone smashed a Redbox vending machine.

9:27 a.m. An Apple Watch called 911 much to the dismay of its owner.

10:48 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he got a bill from PayPal even though he’s never had a PayPal account.

11 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 with concerns about crosswalk safety.

12:31 p.m. A Kalispell man lost his wallet.

2:22 p.m. A Bigfork man called with concerns about his mail.

2:40 p.m. A Kalispell man called to complain that his neighbors do “a lot of drinking.”

4:10 p.m. A local love triangle was causing trouble in Kalispell.

6:41 p.m. A man got punched in the face at a local trailer park.

7:41 p.m. A Kalispell resident wanted police to investigate the moderators of a local Facebook group because they were “bullying” people.

7:43 p.m. Three dogs were chasing deer in Columbia Falls.

