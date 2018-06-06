Head-On Crash in Central Montana Leaves 3 Dead

BILLINGS — Three people were killed in a head-on crash south of Grass Range in central Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the driver of a sport utility vehicle was attempting to pass another vehicle on U.S. Highway 87 just before 6 p.m. Tuesday when the SUV struck an oncoming car head-on.

The crash killed the 22-year-old Grass Range woman driving the SUV, her passenger, a 24-year-old Billings man, and the man driving the car. The victims’ names haven’t been released.

The patrol tells The Billings Gazette none of the victims was wearing a seat belt and that drugs, alcohol and speed were all suspected as factors in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Comments

comments