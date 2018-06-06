Real Estate Market Trends: A Seller’s Market?

How quickly have homes sold in Flathead County? How many are on the market? In the “sweet spot,” with original list prices between $150,000 and $399,999 (75 percent of units sold this past year), median time from listing to contract was a paltry two months (top of this range was 3.5 months). Sold prices held very tightly to original list prices (97-100 percent). Months of inventory currently listed, from $150,000 to $449,999, in $50,000 segments: two, three, four, six, seven and six.

Sales of homes with original list prices $400,000 to $799,999 gave 95 percent plus (median) of their original list prices. These higher priced segments averaged five months on the market until going under contract. Months of inventory currently listed, from $400,000 to $799,999, in $50,000 segments: 13, 12, 15, 20, 14, 36 and 16.

Past year sales quantities by original list price segment, $150,000 to $799,999 in $50,000 segments: 120, 237, 283, 169, 167, 117, 59, 41, 48, 20, 26, 9 and 19.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

