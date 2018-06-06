Spotlight Event: Bill McClaren All for One 5K

When: Sunday, June 10, at 9 a.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell

More info: runsignup.com

Bill McClaren was one of the original founders of FVCC and dedicated much of his life to the college. He passed away in March. Bill and his wife Lois participated in numerous 5K races. Bill’s last 5K was at age 87. The Bill McClaren All for ONE 5K celebrates Bill’s commitment to a healthy lifestyle with proceeds from the event going toward the FVCC ONE campaign for new construction projects on the FVCC Kalispell campus.

