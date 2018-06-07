Wye Knot Cardinal True Value Hardware Closing, Holding Sale

The Wye Knot Cardinal True Value Hardware on Seventh Avenue West in Kalispell is closing and holding a sale that begins June 7 and will last until inventory is sold out.

The business has been privately owned and operated since 1978. Owner Judy Peiffer said she is shuttering the store so she can pursue other interests. She said she feels privileged to have served Kalispell and Flathead County for over 40 years.

In addition to inventory, the closing sale will include the store’s furniture, fixtures and equipment. The store offers a broad line of lawn and garden, general hardware, paint and home improvement products. Peiffer said the “deals will be too good to miss.”

“We will be selling at aggressive discounts right from the start of the sale,” she said. “Because home improvement products are rarely sold at liquidation prices, we expect our inventory will be sold out quickly.”

Wye Knot Cardinal True Value Hardware is located at 16 Seventh Ave W. in Kalispell.

Comments

comments