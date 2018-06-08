A Real Montanan?

The recent primary results present some significant considerations.

There are very serious ethical and possibly legal issues with the fact that Matt Rosendale signed two legal documents pledging that he was a resident of Maryland in the same year that he was serving in the Montana legislature.

In Feb. 2015, Rosendale was serving in the Montana Legislature and planning his campaign for Montana state auditor. Many folks had raised questions about Rosendale’s recent move to Montana from the East Coast and his strong Maryland accent. Rosendale insisted that his home was in Montana. Little did we know that in Feb. 2015, Rosendale also signed, under penalty of perjury, that he was a resident of Maryland to secure himself a Maryland resident tax break.

What makes you a Montanan is if you believe in Montana values and our way of life. Rosendale has proven over and over again that he does not share those values – from his attempts to transfer public lands, to not supporting affordable healthcare, to voting against protections for victims of sex trafficking. His signatures legally pledging that he still was a resident of Maryland are the additional proof that Rosendale only considers Montana home when it helps his political career.

Real Montanans know better than to vote for a man who so obviously considers his home to be on the East Coast.

Edd Blackler

Bigfork

