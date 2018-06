A 57-year-old Bigfork man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on June 8.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry identified the man killed as Timothy Mark Snyder.

According to Curry, Snyder was the only person in the car when he drove off the road and into a tree near the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 83 near Bigfork. Snyder was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Comments

comments