Ongoing Charter Outage Affects Customers in Flathead Valley

Local Charter Spectrum customers have been without phone, video and Internet service for more than 12 hours.

The outage was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Sunday night, according to Danielle Dunn, a Charter spokesperson.

Since last night the loss of signal has affected residents and businesses in Kalispell and surrounding areas. The inconvenience is largely due to yesterday’s weather.

“Lightning damage to our fiber-optic network is impacting video, internet and telephone services for Spectrum customers in the area,” Dunn wrote in an emailed statement.

She stated that crews began fixing the lines earlier this morning after the power company permitted safe entry to the site.

“As soon as we were given access to the site, at about 7:40 a.m. today, our engineers began making repairs,” Dunn continued. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore service as soon as possible.”

This story will be updated as the situation develops.

