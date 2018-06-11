Search Ends for Man Missing in Clark Fork River

MISSOULA — Missoula County officials have suspended the search for a 70-year-old man who is missing after falling into the Clark Fork River from a drift boat.

Missoula County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Brenda Basset says the man fell into the water at about 2 p.m. Saturday between Clinton and Turah, southeast of Missoula. A second man on the boat, who was able to get out of the water, says the boat got hung up on debris and overturned. He reported seeing the missing man get swept under water.

Saturday’s search was hampered by strong winds and lightning. Search and Rescue coordinator Joe Blatner told KGVO-AM crews suspended the search late Sunday afternoon after efforts with search boats and drones were unsuccessful.

The search will continue when water levels drop.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

