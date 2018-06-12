Spotlight Event: Renegade Runway 3: Havana Nights

When: Thursday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Lodge at Whitefish Lake

More info: www.lodgeatwhitefishlake.com

The Lodge at Whitefish Lake will host the third annual Renegade Runway party as a fundraiser for children’s organizations such as Sparrow’s Nest, Whitefish Montessori, Stumptown Art Studio, Whitefish Public Schools and Alpine Theatre Project. The night will feature pop-up shops, a runway show and Cuban-themed food and drinks. There will be a free public party and a poolside VIP party with special access to a private bar, complimentary appetizers and a post-party snack buffet. VIP tickets are $125. Purchase tickets at Renegade3.EventBrite.com.

