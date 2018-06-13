Grizzly Bear Dies After Eating Pesticides in Garage

GREAT FALLS — A grizzly bear died after eating pesticides in an open garage between Great Falls and Fort Benton in north-central Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say the sub-adult female and a sibling were seen in the area about 11 miles northwest of Carter in recent days. The 143-pound grizzly died Monday within hours of ingesting the chemicals.

Wildlife managers are trying to trap the second bear, which has been getting into pet food and spilled grain south of the Teton River.

The state agency has received several reports in recent weeks of grizzly bears on the plains east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Residents are advised to make sure any garbage, pet food, bird seed and other attractants are put away or cleaned up to prevent bears from being drawn to residences.

