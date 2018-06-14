Charlo Man Accused of Threatening Women With Machete, Leading Cops on Chase

A 56-year-old Charlo man has been arrested after allegedly threatening two women with a machete and then leading police on a high-speed chase.

James Roylance was arrested June 9 and is currently incarcerated in the Lake County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Roylance’s arrest came just three days after he was arrested for leading police on another chase. On June 6, Roylance was charged with a number of misdemeanors and traffic crimes and was released after an initial court appearance.

According to Sheriff Don Bell, deputies responded to the Charlo area on June 9 after receiving a report of a man threatening two women with a machete and then driving recklessly through town. Deputies were able to locate Roylance and a brief pursuit ensued. Roylance drove into an alfalfa field near Hall Road. In order to keep Roylance in the field, deputies shot out his tires and then pinned his vehicle up against a fence. Deputies then took Roylance into custody.

Comments

comments