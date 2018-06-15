Pastor Pleads No Contest in Montana Securities Fraud Case

HAMILTON — A pastor who authorities say was involved in a scam that defrauded a Montana man of $150,000 has pleaded no contest.

The Ravalli Republic reports 57-year-old James Bryant entered the plea Tuesday to three felony charges connected to a 2008 securities scam that involved a fake structural panel business in Mexico.

Bryant was arrested in Oaxaxa, Mexico, in December and extradited to Ravalli County, Montana.

Bryant’s partner Harris Himes, who was the pastor of the Big Sky Christian Center in Hamilton, was convicted of securities fraud charges in 2013.

Charges were filed against the two men in 2011 after a church member reported to authorities that he had invested in the fake business.

Bryant is required to pay restitution before his sentencing scheduled for December.

