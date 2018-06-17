Beacon Named Best Weekly Newspaper in Montana

The Flathead Beacon was named the best weekly newspaper in the state at the Montana Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were handed out Saturday night at the association’s 133rd annual banquet in Billings.

In total, the Beacon took home 53 awards and 21 first-place plaques, including General Excellence, Best Overall Website, and the Thomas Dimsdale Award for Best Weekly Newspaper. The Beacon’s quarterly magazine, Flathead Living, won Best Niche Publication.

The Billings Gazette won the Sam Gilluly Award for Best Daily Newspaper in Montana.

The 134th annual MNA convention will be in Livingston next year.

First Place Awards

Thomas Dimsdale Award (Best Weekly Newspaper) – Flathead Beacon

General Excellence – Flathead Beacon

Best Niche Publication – Flathead Living magazine

Best Website – flatheadbeacon.com

Best Digital Presentation – flatheadbeacon.com

Best News Story – Dillon Tabish, “A City’s Path Forward”

Best Breaking News Story – Justin Franz, “Century-Old Chalet Falls Victim to Glacier Park Wildfire”

Best Feature Story – Justin Franz, “Mind Games”

Best Sports Feature Story – Molly Priddy, “Life After Racing”

Best Education Reporting – Dillon Tabish, “Ten Years in the Books”

Best Continuing News Coverage – Tristan Scott, Teck Resources coverage

Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award – Justin Franz and Tristan Scott, “Lessons From the Night of the Grizzlies”

Best Sports and Outdoors Column Writing – Rob Breeding, “The Proper Way to Make Sausage”

Best Headline Writing – Justin Franz

Best Graphic – Sharilyn Fairweather

Best Portrait Photo – Greg Lindstrom

Best Online Ad – Sharilyn Fairweather

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise – Sharilyn Fairweather

Best Use of Local Photography in an Ad – Steve Larson

Best Marketing Campaign – Sharilyn Fairweather

Best Website – flatheadbeacon.com

Second Place Awards

Best News Story – Dillon Tabish

Best Sports Story – Myers Reece

Best Education Reporting – Molly Priddy

Best Investigative Journalism – Molly Priddy

Best Column Writing – Kellyn Brown

Best Headline Writing – Kellyn Brown

Best Sports Page Layout and Design – Steve Larson

Best Graphic – Steve Larson

Best Sports Photo, – Greg Lindstrom

Best Feature Photo – Justin Franz

Best Portrait Photo – Greg Lindstrom

Best Online Ad – Tyler Thorney

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise – Sharilyn Fairweather

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services – Dwayne Harris

Best Marketing Campaign – Sharilyn Fairweather

Best Digital Presentation – flatheadbeacon.com

Best Niche Publication – Beacon Staff

Third Place Awards

Best News Story – Tristan Scott

Best Breaking News Story – Dillon Tabish

Best Sports Story – Dillon Tabish

Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award – Tristan Scott

Best Investigative Journalism – Tristan Scott

Best Column Writing – Myers Reece

Best Front Page – Steve Larson

Best Page Layout and Design – Steve Larson

Best Graphic – Steve Larson

Best Feature Photo – Greg Lindstrom

Best Online Ad – Steve Larson

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise – Dwayne Harris

Best Newspaper Promotional Ad – Steve Larson

Best Marketing Campaign – Steve Larson

Best Digital Presentation – flatheadbeacon.com

