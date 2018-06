MISSOULA — Police say a 22-year-old woman was killed when she was apparently hit by a vehicle in western Montana.

Police Sgt. Jerry Odlin says officers called to Missoula’s Westside neighborhood early Sunday morning found the woman dead. Her name has not been released.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating, and Odlin tells The Missoulian a search warrant related to the case has been served.

No other information was released.

