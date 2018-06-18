Glacier’s Cadie Williams Wins Gatorade Player of the Year Award

Recently graduated Glacier High School striker Cadie Williams has been named the 2017-18 Gatorade Montana Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The annual award recognizes the top player in the state, regardless of school classification. Williams was named the Western AA Player of the Year last fall following a senior season that saw her score a state-leading 33 goals and add 14 assists. She racked up seven hat tricks on the season and scored in 15 of Glacier’s 18 games, leading the Wolfpack to a 12-win season and a spot in the Class AA state tournament.

Williams finished her Glacier career with 58 goals and 31 assists. She is also a four-year member of the Wolfpack Leadership Club and graduated with a 3.85 grade-point average. Williams is the first Glacier soccer player to earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program is in its 33rd year and recognizes “not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.” As part of the Gatorade program, Williams will receive $1,000 to donate to a national or local youth sports organization of her choosing.

