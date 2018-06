A 41-year-old Kalispell man died June 16 in a single-vehicle crash near Olney.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry, Rian Erik Britt was the driver and sole occupant of a southbound vehicle that left the roadway and rolled on U.S. Highway 93.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Montana Highway Patrol officials are investigating the crash.

