Explore: Wayfarers State Park

Located in Bigfork, on the northeast shore of Flathead Lake, Wayfarers State Park is more than 60 acres of forest, cliffs, and rocky beaches. The park houses 30 campsites along with nine tent pads at a hike/bike campsite.

The park rangers host events all summer to educate park goers and bring the community together. Little Park Explorers, which happens four Wednesdays this summer, is an hour long program for children ages four through seven that teaches kids about the park while encouraging them to get outdoors.

On June 30 and July 13, the rangers will host a New Innovations in Environmental Sciences and Conservation series. This series brings in local experts to discuss their topics of study. Unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned underwater vehicles are the respective topics of discussion with a drone demonstration as well.

Programs and events in the park continue through September with the campground open until October. To reserve a campsite and to find more information on summer programs visit www.stateparks.mt.gov/wayfarers/ or call 406-837-4196.

