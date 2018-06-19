Marion Man Pleads Not Guilty to Assault, Criminal Endangerment

A 52-year-old Marion man pleaded not guilty to assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

John Anthony Evangelestomp appeared in Flathead County District Court on June 14, two weeks after he was arrested following a standoff with police.

According to court documents, a chaplain had been at Evangelestomp’s home to help the man and his wife work through some issues. At one point, Evangelestomp allegedly left the home but came back soon after to get his gun. When Evangelestomp’s wife found out he was allegedly looking for his gun, she left the house, got into a car and started to drive away.

Evangelestomp allegedly fired the gun at his wife’s vehicle. He then shot the gun over the chaplain’s shoulder in the direction of a nearby church.

Evangelestomp reportedly retreated inside the residence after the shooting, according to Sheriff Chuck Curry. The Flathead County SWAT team responded to the scene and convinced Evangelestomp soon after to give himself up.

If convicted, Evangelestomp could spend up to 30 years in prison.

