Montana Officials Work to Boost Tribal Tourism

MISSOULA — Montana officials are working to inform tourists of the state’s Native American tribal history.

The Missoulian reports the Montana Office of Tourism and Development and the state Tribal Economic Development Commission are pushing to promote tourism to the state’s reservations and tribal nations.

Carla Lott, the state tribal tourism officer and a member of the Blackfeet Tribe, and Heather Sobrepena, a member of the Crow Tribe and the state’s Indian Country economic development program manager, are leading the charge.

Lott says the goal is for tribal tourism to benefit undeserved, rural areas of the state while promoting a greater understanding of modern Native American culture.

In 2017, the state conducted a national survey of potential visitors and found that 82 percent of leisure travelers express interest in exploring sites related to Native American culture.

