Spotlight Event: Taste of Kalispell

When: Thursday, June 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Museum at Central School in Kalispell

More info: www.downtownkalispell.com

The ninth annual Taste of Kalispell promises to be another delicious event. Attendees will savor local food and drink while enjoying the music of the Cocinando Latin Jazz Orchestra. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for kids 11-14 (10 and under can enter for free) and can be purchased at the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Kalispell Grand Hotel, The Museum at Central School, and the Flathead Beacon.

