Class AA Girls Wrestling Rankings, Feb 9: Flathead Valley Wrestlers Remain on Top

Girls wrestling rankings include all classifications. The all-classification state tournament is officially set to be held in Billings Feb. 19-20. MHSA recently added an 11th weight class to the state tournament. Because of the new addition, some of the new weight classes do not have a full complement of ranked wrestlers. Records are listed only against other girl wrestlers through Feb 4.

Rankings are compiled by Ken Stuker in collaboration with MHSA coaches.

Individuals:

103

1, Kaylin Taylor (3-0), Great Falls; 2, Alyssa Poe-Hatten (6-1), Flathead; 3, Rylinn Mullaney (7-2), Butte; 4, Kaylee LaPier (3-1), Butte; 5, LeeAnn Hoch (2-0), Shepherd; 6, Aspen Murphy (1-1), Missoula Hellgate

113

1, Rebecca Stroh (11-2), Chinook; 2, Hania Halverson (4-1), Flathead; 3, Skye Shelmerdine (6-0), Flathead; 4, Jazmin Gorder (5-1), Popular; 5, Ruste Torres (4-1), Billings Skyview; 6, Aydin Gonzales (4-2), Butte

120

1, Hannah Hurst (3-0), Hamilton; 2, Jessica Gubler (6-0), Park/Sweet Grass; 3, Kella Kary (4-1), Sidney

126

1, Lily Grismer (2-0), Cascade; 2, Amia Kern (6-1), Sidney; 3, Bella Arriaga (6-1), Flathead; 4, Evija Cagle (6-2), Billings Skyview; 5, Jacey Gorder (5-1), Baker; 6, Bella Hernandez (5-2), Billings Lockwood

132

1, Skylar Connelly (7-1), Valier; 2, Lily Bennum (3-1), Helena Capital; 3, Lily Schubarth (2-1), Simms; 4, Jessalyn Hewitt (4-1), Glacier; 5, Cheyene A’Aigneau (5-1), Billings Senior; 6, Temree Payne-Taylor (4-1), Glacier

138

1, Mariah Wahl (5-0), Cut Bank; 2, Paige Gershmel (4-1), Billings Senior; 3, Lily Conover (5-1), Flathead; 4, Emma Gambino (7-1), Flathead; 5, Nora Holiday (3-2), Glacier; 6, Addison Endy (4-4), Butte

152

1, Anna Stutz (2-0), Choteau; 2, JJ Carter (4-0), Cut Bank; 3, Aleeya Derlatka (8-1), Flathead; 4, Kendal Tucker (6-1), Billings Senior; 5, Kyla Gilmore (3-1), Miles City; 6, Kera Moreno (3-2), Butte

160

1, Sophia Dulin (2-0), Baker

170

1, Hayla Hoffman (5-0), Butte; 2, Boston Howell (2-0), Flathead; 3, Tristy Deason (2-0), Miles City; 4, Audrey Goodsell (2-2), Glacier; 5, Sara Harrison (2-2), Flathead; 6, Haely Payne (1-1), Glacier

205

1, Kassidee Savaria (7-0), Billings Skyview; 2. Lucy Libby (5-3), Flathead; 3, Syke Smith (1-1), Cascade; 4, Haylee Fetters (2-0), Cut Bank; 5, Shannon Todd (2-2), Glacier