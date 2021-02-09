Montana Prep Basketball Rankings, Feb 9: Wildkats Remain on Top of Western Rankings

The Columbia Falls girls maintained their top-five ranking as one of only two undefeated teams in Class A. Ahead of them, the tiny amount of distance between No. 2 and No. 3 in Class A got even tighter on Saturday, when Havre beat host Hardin 44-40. Havre fell to Hardin 41-38 at home on Jan. 9, and both teams have lost close games to No. 1 Billings Central. The Blue Ponies swapped spots with Hardin and are now No. 2.

406mtsports.com Girls Rankings

Class AA

1. Hellgate (8-0) 2. Helena Capital (6-1) 3. Billings West (8-0) 4. Billings Skyview (6-2) 5. Bozeman (6-2)

Class A

1. Billings Central (11-0) 2. Havre (10-2) 3. Hardin (8-2) 4. Columbia Falls (12-0) 5. Butte Central (9-1)

Class B

1. Big Timber (13-0) 2. Colstrip (11-0) 3. Missoula Loyola (10-2) 4. Roundup (10-2) 5. Malta (7-2) 6. Eureka (8-5) 7. Thompson Falls (9-2) 8. Whitehall (8-3) 9. Anaconda (6-3) 10. Bigfork (8-4)

406mtsports.com Boys Rankings

Class AA

1. Sentinel (9-0) 2. Great Falls (7-1) 3. Hellgate (5-2) 4. Billings Skyview (6-2) 5. Bozeman (6-2)

Class A

1. Dillon (10-0) 2. Polson (8-1) 3. Laurel (9-2) 4. Lewistown (8-3) 5. Billings Central (9-2)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (9-3) 2. Huntley Project (9-3) 3. Manhattan (8-1) 4. Shelby (10-2) 5. Fairfield (9-4) 6. Harlem (4-1) 7. Red Lodge (10-2) 8. Florence-Carleton (6-2) 9. Deer Lodge (6-2) 10. Bigfork (7-2)

Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff