Class AA Schools Adjust Spectator Guidelines

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, Class AA schools adjusted the spectator policy for wrestling and basketball.

In a memo released by the Class AA superintendents, the eight administrators supported the expansion of the number of fans attending events.

Attendance at Class AA basketball and wrestling events will expand from two spectators per home team participant and two for visitors to four guests per home participant and two for visitors. The memo noted that the attendance policy could be revisited due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“Our primary concern is the overall health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, officials, event staff and the spectators,” the memo said. “Therefore, at all AA postseason events, the requirements for limiting the number of spectators and support participants, proper sanitation, screening of participants and spectators, physical spacing, and the wearing of masks will be non-negotiables [sic] across all jurisdictions.”

The memo also stated the rationale for structuring winter sports tournaments took into consideration the limiting of interaction between large numbers of student athletes.

The Class AA state swim meet guidelines will still limit spectators to just two per competing athlete.

In an email, Micah Hill, superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools, said said there will be an exception made for Kalispell crosstown events. When Glacier hosts Flathead for crosstown basketball on Feb. 23, four spectators will be allowed per home and visitor participant.

All social distancing and masking guidelines remain in place and officials ask that spectators follow them.