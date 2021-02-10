Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

There aren’t a lot of active single-family residence listings across Flathead County at present, so it is a good time to show their locations on a map by price range. The black lines are roads; the red lines are big power lines. In the bottom right corner, a legend shows the active current list price in ranges of $50,000 — by color – with count of units shown for each range within brackets.

Note the large quantity of $700,000+ homes and their red dots on the map.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.