Class AA Girls Wrestling Rankings, Feb 11: Flathead Valley Wrestlers Poised for State

Trinity Boivin of Flathead High School pulls Glacier High School’s Emily Pedran to the mat during a wrestling match at Flathead High in Kalispell on Jan 8, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Girls wrestling rankings include all classifications. The all-classification state tournament is officially set to be held in Billings Feb. 19-20. Records are listed only against other girl wrestlers through Feb 4.

Rankings are compiled by Ken Stuker in collaboration with MHSA coaches.

Individuals:

103

1, Kaylin Taylor (6-0), Great Falls; 2, Alyssa Poe-Hatten (6-1), Flathead; 3, LeeAnn Hoch (4-0), Shepherd; 4, Rylinn Mullaney (7-2), Butte; 5 & 6, (three-way tie) Kaylee LaPier (3-1), Butte; Justa Curtiss (3-1), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; Kiere Davis (3-1), Corvallis

113

1, Rebecca Stroh (12-3), Chinook; 2, Hania Halverson (4-1), Kalispell Flathead; 3, Skye Shelmerdine (6-0), Flathead; 4, Jazmin Gorder (5-1), Poplar; 5, Ruste Torres (6-1), Billings Skyview

120

1, Hannah Hurst (5-0), Hamilton; 2, Jessica Gubler (6-0), Park/Sweet Grass; 3, Keela Kary (4-1), Sidney; 4, Lily Schubarth (3-2), Simms; 5, Isabella Dillon (4-3), Billings Senior

126

1, Lily Grismer (3-0), Cascade; 2, Amia Kern (6-1), Sidney; 3, Bella Arriaga (6-1), Flathead; 4, Jacey Gorder (5-2), Baker; 5, Bella Hernandez (7-2), Billings Lockwood

132

1, Lily Conover (5-1), Flathead; 2, Berlin Larson (3-1), Shelby; 3, Skylar Connelly (9-2), Valier; 4, Lily Bennum (3-1), Helena Capital; 5, Emma Gambino (7-1), Flathead; 6, Nora Haliday (4-2), Kalispell Glacier

138

1, Mariah Wahl (7-0), Cut Bank; 2, Jessalyn Hewitt (4-1), Kalispell Glacier; 3, Paige Gershmel (6-2), Billings Senior; 3, Temree Payne-Taylor (4-1), Kalispell Glacier; 4, Kera Moreno (3-2), Butte

145

1, Aleeya Derlatka (8-1), Flathead; 2, Sadie Grove (10-4), Choteau; 3, Kyla Gilmore (4-2), Miles City; 4, Gracy Jones (3-3), Billings Senior; 5, McKenna McCarthy (1-2), Glacier

152

1, JJ Carter (6-0), Cut Bank; 2, Lily MacDonald (3-0), Plains; 3, Anna Stutz (9-2), Choteau; 4, Kendal Tucker (9-1), Billings Senior; 5, Lindsay Faldzinski (2-2), Cascade; 6, Audrey Goodsell (2-4), Glacier

170

1, Hayla Hoffman (5-0), Butte; 2, Boston Howell (2-0), Flathead; 3, Tristy Deason (2-0), Miles City; 4, Sophia Dulin (2-0), Baker; 5, Cabry Taylor (1-0), White Sulphur Springs; 6, Sara Harrison (2-2), Flathead

205

1, Kassidee Savaria (10-0), Billings Skyview; 2. Lucy Libby (5-3), Flathead; 3, Syke Smith (4-2), Cascade; 4, Haylee Fetters (4-2), Cut Bank; 5, Shannon Todd (2-2), Glacier; 6, Aliyah Stiffarm (1-1), Havre