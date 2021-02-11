UPDATE: Flathead Basketball Games Canceled

Akilah Kubi of the Flathead Bravettes weaves toward the basket against the Glacier Wolfpack at Glacier High School in Kalispell on Jan. 22, 2021.The Wolfpack won 45-27. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

All levels of Flathead girls basketball games against Hellgate High School on Feb. 11 have been canceled and rescheduled for Feb. 27th, according to Flathead Activities Director Bryce Wilson.

In an email to the Beacon, Wilson said Flathead was prepared to play all levels, and the rescheduling was due to “a combination of COVID and travel restrictions for today by their district.”

Similarly, all Feb. 11 home and away games for Sentinel and Big Sky high schools have been postponed. Sentinel was scheduled to host Helena, while Big Sky played at Capital.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

The JV and sophomore boys basketball games between Flathead and Hellgate high schools have been canceled for Feb. 11. The Varsity game at 7:30 p.m. and the freshman game at 4 p.m. are still scheduled.

Wilson noted in an email that as the bus is already en route, all players will make the trip to Missoula and back.