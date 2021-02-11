1:42 a.m. A man unhappy with the Kalispell Police Department wanted to talk to someone else.

1:51 a.m. A woman not dressed for the weather was yelling and screaming.

6:23 a.m. Someone found a bag of stolen credit cards.

7:24 a.m. A woman who stole some things didn’t want to give them back.

9:34 a.m. A dog was accused of chewing a horse’s tail.

11:40 a.m. A man was being scammed on Facebook.

2:15 p.m. A delivery truck delivered several pallets of items to the middle of a road.

4:02 p.m. An intoxicated woman called to report a murder from 10 years ago.

4:13 p.m. A man sat down in the back of someone else’s pickup and wouldn’t get out.

4:39 p.m. A woman drove a stranger to the grocery store. One and a half hours later, the man hadn’t come out of the store and all his stuff was still in her car.

4:42 p.m. A dirty man who smells like smoke stole two cell phones.

5:18 p.m. A man was trying to start a fight with a person and a dog.

5:21 p.m. A man with a bloody nose was wandering around.

5:22 p.m. “My boyfriend is freaking out.”

5:35 p.m. Someone was afraid to approach a dry-heaving man whose “eyes look crazy.”

5:40 p.m. A big dog is cold and wants to go inside.

6:03 p.m. Two ladders fell off a pickup.

8:03 p.m. A man stole two meat packets and shoved them down his pants.