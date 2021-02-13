Reinvigorated Missoula Hellgate avenges loss to Flathead

Josh Wade wasn’t too pleased when Missoula Hellgate lost to Kalispell Flathead in January.

The senior felt even worse when the Knights suffered a loss to crosstown rival Missoula Sentinel later that month. Then the Knights had to sit out for over a week while the team was in quarantine, and that loss stewed.

Things could have gone one of two ways for the inexperienced team after the layoff, and it’s trending in the right direction since the Knights returned to the court Tuesday. The defending State AA co-champs picked up their second win of the week when they toughed out a 48-34 win over Flathead on Thursday to improve their record to 7-2 and win their 18th consecutive home game, while the Braves fell to 4-5.

“We took that loss to (Flathead) and realized we have to take everybody seriously,” Wade, whose cut over his left eyebrow from a headbutt in Tuesday’s win over Helena High and bruised tailbone from Thursday’s win exemplify Hellgate’s hard-fighting attitude, said to 406mtsports.com. “Last year, we dominated the whole year, and this year, we thought, ‘Oh, we don’t have to do the little things,’ but we realized we have to do all those things for us to keep being successful.

“There was a lot of motivation after we dropped the first one against Flathead. When we dropped the one against Sentinel, that one really lit a fire under us. We know we have to hold each other accountable to keep getting wins.”

Hellgate corrected its turnover woes from the previous meeting with Flathead when it committed 24 in the loss. The Knights won that battle 25-10 in the rematch, limiting the Braves’ opportunities for transition points as they cut down their turnovers.

Hellgate also improved its free throw shooting while also keeping Flathead off the line by staying composed and not fouling. The Knights made 16 of 24 attempts while Flathead went to the charity stripe just four times and made only one free throw.

“We talked defensively about making them earn their shots, not giving up transition lay ins off of turnovers and not fouling them and putting them at the free throw line,” Hellgate coach Jeff Hays said. “I thought we did a good job of making them earn their baskets. Offensively, we wanted to take care of the basketball. I thought we did that. We didn’t convert some opportunities as much as I would’ve liked to.”

Hellgate had its 25-game win streak snapped on Jan. 14 when it suffered a 57-55 loss at Flathead, its first defeat following the graduation of Rollie Worster, Abe Johnson and Cam LaRance. The Knights wouldn’t suffer that same fate with their home win streak, leading nearly the entire way aside from an early 3-2 deficit and 23-23 tie in the second quarter.

They won their Class AA-leading 18th consecutive home game dating back to a Dec. 12, 2018, loss to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They’ve also won 25 in a row at home against in-state teams since losing on Jan. 12, 2018, to Sentinel, which coincidentally has the second-longest home win streak at eight.

“I’m just happy that we won,” Hays said. “This is not going to be a group that goes out and blitzes people and wins by 25, 30 points like we have the last couple years, and that’s OK. These guys, we’re inexperienced.

“We didn’t get last summer. We’ve had practices that have been disrupted all year long, not just being able to practice but who is available to practice. We’re a work in progress, and as long as we have that time, I think we can get there. You wish it was a little cleaner and a little prettier tonight, but every win is a good win.”

Wade led the Knights with 13 points, Cayve LaRance added 10 and Brogan Callaghan chipped in eight as the Knight tried to work around 6-foot-9 Ezra Epperly, who had five blocks. Beckett Arthur and Griffin Kinch each scored seven points, while Arthur added five rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

Flathead’s Joston Cripe scored 14 points and had six rebounds, but Hellgate held him to just three points after halftime, when the Knights took a 27-23 lead into the break. Hellgate limited Flathead to just 18 points over the final three quarters after giving up 16 in the first quarter.

“Our shots weren’t falling, but playing as hard as we did on defense really set the tone for us and allowed us to stay in it for the rest of the game,” Wade said.

Flathead was without Hunter Hickey, who scored 18 points in the win over Hellgate last month. He’s dealing with a knee injury, according to Braves coach Dirk Johnsrud.

As the Braves tried to pick up the load, Ethan VandenBosch had 10 rebounds and nine points, Gabe Adams tallied 11 rebounds and six points, and Epperly had five rebounds to go with his five blocks.

“That was typical Hellgate: they play great defense, their intensity is great from the get-go, they offensive rebound extremely well, and at times, we didn’t handle that really well,” Johnsrud said. “I was proud of how my kids competed. We had a tough time putting the ball in the hole at times. I thought that was the difference maker.”