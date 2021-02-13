That’s Some Mighty Poor Thievin’

1:28 a.m. A Libby woman reported her truck was stolen out of her driveway. When asked for her address, she swore and hung up the phone.

7:11 a.m. Two neighbors were fighting.

8:15 a.m. A snowmobile tipped over and no one was around.

10:58 a.m. A man walks a couple feet, bends over for a few seconds, then repeats the process.

3:24 p.m. Someone was concerned about a man spray-painting his backpack near an open flame.

7:09 p.m. A woman found a dog at the end of her driveway.

7:29 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident who left their house unlocked was “confused” that a burglar stole a bow and sunglasses but not the expensive tools and TVs.

7:45 p.m. A cow was in the road.