12:59 a.m. A man calling about the “kids” in their 20s yelling and screaming outside believed they were on drugs because what they were yelling was “jibber jabber.”

2:28 a.m. Beer might have been stolen.

6:47 a.m. No one knew how the man lying in the hallway next to an ax and sledgehammer got in the building.

7:22 a.m. A woman who yelled racial slurs was told not to come back.

7:54 a.m. A man shot himself in the hand.

8:36 a.m. Two people were screaming at each other in a “minor tiff.”

11:04 a.m. A black BMW with gold rims was spinning brodies.

2:01 p.m. Two people who just drove away seemed “incredibly intoxicated.”

2:10 p.m. A dog was chasing cars.

2:23 p.m. Five teenagers were jumping in front of cars.

2:34 p.m. A woman at a funeral accidentally called 911.

3:13 p.m. A car going 30 miles an hour was pulling some sledders.

6:14 p.m. The drivers of three to four trucks were accused of driving poorly on purpose and not because of road conditions.

7:21 p.m. A woman stole two bows.

8:36 p.m. A woman packing for a move wouldn’t turn down her music.

10:22 p.m. Underage kids were drinking.