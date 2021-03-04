Flathead County Man Charged with Attacking Girlfriend

A 36-year-old Flathead County man remains behind bars after a violent March 1 attack at a Lakeside home where he allegedly threw a woman to the ground by her hair, squeezed her throat and attempted to smother her with a pillow.

Shane Hudson Haley is being held on $25,000 bail and faces two felony charges: strangulation of a partner or family member, and tampering with a witness/informant. The latter charge stems from a jailhouse phone conversation with the victim the day after the incident in which he allegedly asked her to stop cooperating with investigators and told her she “has to fix it.”

According to charging documents, the victim returned home on March 1 and was confronted by Haley, who pulled her off a chair by her hair and squeezed his arm around her throat to the point where the victim could “sort of breathe.” A short while later, Haley mounted a second attack by taking a pillow off the couch and pressing it on the victim’s face to where she again struggled to breathe. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the victim was “visibly terrified,” had scratch marks on her neck and reported pain in her throat, chest and back.

One day later, Haley spoke with the victim on the phone from the Flathead County Detention Center and instructed her not to go to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to have her wounds photographed. He also told the victim, “You’re the one that has to fix it, OK?” and added, “Hopefully you can figure out a way to get out of it for me.” Haley later went on to say, “There is [sic] no charges if there is no you sitting there saying he did this or that to me.”

Haley will be arraigned in Flathead County District Court on March 25.