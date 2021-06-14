Woman Stabbed to Death in Butte; Man Held for Questioning

BUTTE — A woman was stabbed to death in Butte over the weekend and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide, Butte-Silver Bow County officials said.

Carmen Edwards, 38, was stabbed at noon Saturday at a residence, Sheriff Ed Lester said. She was taken to the hospital and declared dead soon after her arrival.

A man who had been at the residence was detained for questioning and later arrested.

An autopsy was planned and the investigation continues, Lester said.

The suspect was expected to make an initial appearance in Justice Court on Monday, Lester said.

Edwards and the suspect had come to Butte about two weeks earlier from Salida, Colorado, officials said.