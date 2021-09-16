Alert Issued in Possible Abduction of 15-Year-Old Montana Girl

BILLINGS — Montana authorities issued an Amber Alert Thursday in the possible abduction of a 15-year-old Native American girl in a town just outside the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

The Montana Department of Justice said Dana Lee Johnston was assaulted Wednesday night in Fort Peck by two unidentified females and then dragged into a pickup by 21-year-old Cheri Granbois.

Officials said the black, dual-cab truck had a toolbox in the back. It’s make and model were unknown.

Johnston is 5 feet, 6 inches (1.7 meters) tall and weighs 130 (60 kilograms) pounds. She has brown eyes and hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Granbois is 5 feet, 10 inches (1.8 meters) tall and weighs 180 pounds (82 kilograms), with dark hair.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 653 6240, or call 911.