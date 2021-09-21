Searchers Recover Body in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Rescue crews in Yellowstone National Park have recovered the body of a 67-year-old Washington state man and searched Tuesday for his half-brother after the pair failed to return from a backcountry trip.
Crews were searching around Shoshone Lake for Kim Crumbo, 74, of Ogden, Utah, a former U.S. Navy Seal, Yellowstone officials said.
The body of Mark O’Neill of Chimacum, Washington, was recovered Monday along the lake’s eastern shore. A family member reported the two former National Park Service employees overdue on Sunday.
The 13-square mile (33 square kilometer) lake has an average temperature of around 48 F (9 C), with survival time estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in such cold water, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
