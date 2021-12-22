Two Men Charged in Butte Shooting that Left a Man Dead

BUTTE — Two Montana men face charges in the alleged murder of a 42-year-old man in Butte.

William Harris died Sunday night following a reported shooting at a house in the western Montana city.

The two defendants, both 32 years old and from Butte, appeared Tuesday before Justice Court Judge Ben Pezdark on charges of deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary, The Montana Standard reported.

Charging documents say the defendants entered Harris’ house and one of them shot him, and that a second victim was assaulted with a stun gun.

Deliberate homicide carries a potential sentence of death, life in prison or a minimum of 10 years in prison.

If convicted aggravated burglary charge, the defendants could receive prison terms of not less than 40 years.

Bond was set at $250,00 for each man.