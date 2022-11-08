2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here.
* = incumbent
Updated: 8:50 p.m., Nov. 8
__________________________________________________________
U.S. House District 1 (West)
Ryan Zinke (R) — 47%, 5,490 votes
Monica Tranel (D) — 48%, 5,632 votes
John Lamb (L) — 5%, 562 votes
__________________________________________________________
Flathead County Commissioner District 2
*Pam Holmquist (R) — **%, **** votes
Jack Fallon (write-in) — **%, **** votes
__________________________________________________________
Public Service Commission District 5
John Repke (D) — 54%, 14,467 votes
Anne Bukacek (R) — 45%, 12,055 votes
__________________________________________________________
Montana Senate
SD 04
John Fuller (R) — **%, **** votes
Kyle Waterman (D) — **%, **** votes
__________________________________________________________
Montana House
HD 03
*Braxton Mitchell (R) — **%, **** votes
Andrea Getts (D) — **%, **** votes
HD 05
*Dave Fern (D) — **%, **** votes
Lyn Bennett (R) — **%, **** votes
HD 07
Courtenay Sprunger (R) — **%, **** votes
Angela Kennedy (D) — **%, **** votes
HD 08
Terry Falk (R) — **%, **** votes
Sid Daoud (L) — **%, **** votes
__________________________________________________________
Local-Option Marijuana Excise Tax (3%)
Medical — For: **%, **** votes; Against: **%, **** votes
Non-Medical (recreational) — For: **%, **** votes; Against: **%, **** votes
