Elections

2022 General Election Results

Polls closed at 8 p.m. statewide and results will be published as ballots are tallied

By Beacon Staff
Voters enter a polling station at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell for the midterm elections on Nov. 8, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here.

* = incumbent

Updated: 8:50 p.m., Nov. 8

__________________________________________________________

U.S. House District 1 (West)

Ryan Zinke (R) — 47%, 5,490 votes

Monica Tranel (D) — 48%, 5,632 votes

John Lamb (L) — 5%, 562 votes

__________________________________________________________

Flathead County Commissioner District 2

*Pam Holmquist (R) — **%, **** votes

Jack Fallon (write-in) — **%, **** votes

__________________________________________________________

Public Service Commission District 5

John Repke (D) — 54%, 14,467 votes

Anne Bukacek (R) — 45%, 12,055 votes

__________________________________________________________

Montana Senate

SD 04

John Fuller (R) — **%, **** votes

Kyle Waterman (D) — **%, **** votes

__________________________________________________________

Montana House

HD 03

*Braxton Mitchell (R) — **%, **** votes

Andrea Getts (D) — **%, **** votes

HD 05

*Dave Fern (D) — **%, **** votes

Lyn Bennett (R) — **%, **** votes

HD 07

Courtenay Sprunger (R) — **%, **** votes

Angela Kennedy (D) — **%, **** votes

HD 08

Terry Falk (R) — **%, **** votes

Sid Daoud (L) — **%, **** votes

__________________________________________________________

Local-Option Marijuana Excise Tax (3%)

Medical — For: **%, **** votes; Against: **%, **** votes

Non-Medical (recreational) — For: **%, **** votes; Against: **%, **** votes

