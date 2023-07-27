Fast Food Fryer Fier

8:51 a.m. Two loose horses were making a break for the highway.
9:28 a.m. A dog kept chasing the neighbor’s chickens.
11:26 a.m. Several ducklings went down a drain and the momma duckling was in distress.
1:43 p.m. The driver of a boat was playing their music too loudly.
3:10 p.m. A group of teenagers playing soccer and football by a lake were being “too rowdy.”
6:25 p.m. The fryer at a fast food joint caught fire, prompting restaurant-wide evacuations.
