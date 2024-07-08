Tester and Daines Must Protect American Farmers from Foreign Interference

Montana farmers represent what’s best about America. They do honest work over long days to make a living for their families. While many Americans take farmers for granted when they buy their food at the grocery store, Montanans know that blood, sweat, and tears went into putting that food on our shelves.

However, America’s farmers often don’t get the help they need, and that is particularly true today as we see foreign adversaries like China attack our agricultural industry and our way of life. In addition to all of the challenges farmers face in running a profitable business, the last thing they can afford is countries like China buying up farmland and dumping cheap goods into our country. Montana farmers need help, and I hope U.S. Senators Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) will be there for them.

Tester, a farmer himself, understands the value farmers provide for the American people. And Daines has proven again and again that he is willing to fight tooth and nail in Washington to protect Montana’s farmers. America’s adversaries often target farmers, and Tester and Daines have taken action to prevent some of the hostilities we’ve seen from foreign competitors. For instance, they both have introduced legislation to curb attempts from foreign adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran to buy American farmland.

These are all important steps and I’m glad they’re pursuing these bills, but there’s another way foreign countries can hurt Montana’s farmers that doesn’t get as much attention: a rogue federal agency called the International Trade Commission (ITC).

The ITC litigates trade disputes, and it can ban the import of certain products when a foreign country is dumping products here and hurting American industry. The agency is supposed to protect honest American companies from trade violations. Unfortunately, it’s not only failing to do its job, it’s making the problem worse.

In one case, the ITC decided that foreign blueberry producers can continue to flood the U.S. market with products and undercut domestic farmers. Despite ample evidence that American farmers could be put out of business by foreign producers, the agency ruled against them. While the agency’s mission is to protect American industry, in this case it seems to have done the opposite.

The ITC can also hurt American farmers by instituting import bans when they aren’t necessary. For example, the ITC is currently considering banning the import of the herbicide 2,4-D. It’s a critical supply for many farmers, but the lone domestic manufacturer is trying to use the ITC to prevent other suppliers from providing it to American farmers. Given that one company can’t meet the demand from farmers, an ITC ban on imports would be a disaster.

Senators Tester and Daines need to take a hard look at the ITC just like he has on foreign purchases of farmland. They can defend Montana farmers by supporting the Advancing America’s Interests Act (AAIA), legislation that would reform the ITC so it actually defends American industry instead of undermining it.

Montana farmers already deal with endless challenges, many of which are unpredictable or beyond their control. They don’t need the ITC to make things even harder for them.

Cary Deboo lives in Valier.



