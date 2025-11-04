Anti-Dark Money Group Challenges Montana AG, Defends Ballot Initiative to Curb Corporate Political Power

The Transparent Election Initiative, a nonprofit proposing a ballot issue for 2026 aimed at undoing the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision, filed a lawsuit Monday against Montana’s attorney general. The suit aims to overturn Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s finding that the ballot initiative was legally insufficient.

The Transparent Election Initiative’s ballot issue, dubbed “The Montana Plan,” would add a new section to Article XIII of the state’s constitution “to define the powers of artificial persons, including corporations, as only those the constitution expressly grants and provide that artificial persons have no power to spend money or anything of value on elections or ballot issues.”

Jeff Mangan, the founder of the Transparent Election Initiative and the state’s former Commissioner of Political Practices, told a crowd at a Kalispell presentation Oct. 27 that The Montana Plan would change the powers the state grants to corporations. Doing so, Mangan said, would potentially provide a legal basis to overturn the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision.

That decision opened the door for corporations to more-heavily contribute to political campaigns, along with giving rise to super PACs, or political action committees, that hold major influence in politics. It also was used as the basis for the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a century-old Montana law, the Corrupt Practices Act, in 2012.

“Attorney General Knudsen will continue to ensure constitutional initiatives are legally sufficient and Montanans know exactly what they’re voting for when they cast their ballot,” said Chase Scheuer, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office. “Our arguments regarding TEI’s lawsuit will be outlined in future court filings, for now, reference our legal sufficiency.”

The attorney general’s legal sufficiency review on the proposed ballot issue found the measure violated Montana’s separate-vote principle. That principle requires ballot measures to focus on a single issue, rather than rolling several issues into one measure.