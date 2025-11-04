Skip to content
Elections

Voters Can Register for the Nov. 4 Election Until 8 p.m. on Election Day

By Victoria Traxler, Montana Public Radio
A voter fills out their ballot at a polling place at the Smith Valley Fire Department west of Kalispell on Nov. 5, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The final day to cast votes for local government elections is Nov. 4.

Voters will choose new mayors, city councilors and commissioners and consider important ballot initiatives.

Those still needing to register to vote can do so at their county election offices until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

It’s too late to return your ballots by mail. You can drop off your ballot or vote in person on Election Day. Visit the state’s Voter Portal or contact your local county elections office for more information.

A new state law requires voters to include their birth year along with a signature on their ballots.

You can check whether your absentee ballot was accepted on the state’s voter portal.

This story originally appeared on Montana Public Radio, which can be found online at mtpr.org. Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

