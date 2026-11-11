Honoring Veterans Means Opening Doors to Opportunity

On Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform and the families who have served alongside them. In Montana, where veterans make up one of the highest shares of our population in the country, that service is woven into the fabric of our communities. But honoring veterans means more than expressing gratitude. It means ensuring they can put their skills and experience to work, access the benefits they’ve earned, and build meaningful careers here in Montana.

For my family, this is personal. When my son began planning his return home after five years of service in the U.S. Navy this year, he struggled to see how his military experience would translate into a civilian career. The training and credentials he had earned didn’t translate neatly into qualifications civilian employers recognized. He was ready to work, but finding the right pathway wasn’t straightforward.

Registered apprenticeship became that pathway. Before leaving the Navy, he joined an apprenticeship in the plumbing and pipefitting trades, where he could earn a paycheck to support his own young family while developing new skills and building a civilian career. As a mother, I watched him struggle to navigate a complicated system and connect with the opportunities and resources available to him. As commissioner, I believe it’s our responsibility to make those connections easier, so other veterans and their families don’t face the same barriers in finding their path forward.

Military service develops leadership, discipline, adaptability, teamwork, and technical expertise — the skills, qualities, and work ethic Montana employers need. Veterans have invested years in training, solving problems, and taking responsibility. We should recognize that experience and help them build upon it, rather than asking them to unnecessarily repeat education and training they’ve already completed. For employers, that starts with looking beyond a job title. A veteran’s role may sound different from the position you are hiring for, but the underlying experience may be directly relevant. Ask what that veteran has managed, maintained, organized, or led — not simply whether a résumé uses familiar industry terms.

Gov. Gianforte’s 406 JOBS initiative reflects that responsibility. Its Year One Work plan includes supporting veteran transitions, expanding registered apprenticeship, and improving coordination across the workforce system. Our goal is for every Montanan to have a pathway to a career and a plan to achieve it. For veterans, that means making

opportunities and resources easier to find and navigate, while helping employers recognize the value of their experience.

Registered apprenticeship offers one such pathway. It combines paid, supervised work with technical instruction, allowing people to earn while they learn and helping employers develop the skilled workers they need. Opportunities extend beyond traditional trades into fields such as healthcare, education, and information technology. The GI Bill isn’t limited to college, either. Eligible veterans in VA-approved apprenticeship and on-the-job training programs can earn wages while receiving GI Bill payments to help with living expenses. Veterans using Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits may also qualify for assistance with books and supplies.

Not every veteran will follow the same path. Some want to build on the work they performed in uniform; others are ready for a new field entirely. What matters is having choices that recognize their experience, aspirations, and responsibilities to the people who depend on them. This Veterans Day, I encourage Montana employers to make hiring veterans a priority: look beyond titles and credentials, recognize transferable skills, and offer opportunities to learn, advance, and lead.

To Montana’s veterans: Your service matters. So do your ambitions for what comes next. Whether you’re preparing to leave the military, seeking your first civilian job, or changing careers years after your service, there is a place for you in Montana’s workforce. Your experience, skills, and willingness to serve are assets to our employers, our communities, and our state’s future. Job Service Montana offices can help veterans and eligible spouses connect with employment, apprenticeship, training, and other resources. Visit MontanaWorks.gov to find your local office and identify yourself as a veteran so staff can help you explore the services available to you.

We honor veterans by remembering what they have given. We also honor them by opening doors to what comes next.

Sarah Swanson is the commissioner of the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.