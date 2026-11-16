As a Montana-born, lifelong public servant and state senator, my duty has always been to the well-being of our community and children. As a father and grandfather of 12 grandchildren, keeping our young Montanans out of harm’s way remains a top priority.

That is why in 2023, Montana passed HB 948, which prohibited the manufacturing and selling of synthetic THC and intoxicating hemp products in Montana. The state Legislature took action after a rise in youth hospitalizations from intoxicating hemp products. Stemming from the 2018 Farm Bill, a well-meaning piece of legislation that unintentionally allowed all hemp-derived compounds, extracts and derivatives. When companies realized they could manipulate these compounds into synthetic THC, some up to 30 times as potent as marijuana, the intent of the Farm Bill was corrupted.

These products are inherently dangerous by virtue of the way they have to be produced. To extract and manipulate the compounds in hemp to make THC, manufacturers are known to use toxic and corrosive solvents and heavy-metal catalysts. Remnants of which can be found in final products. With some synthetic THC being sourced from Chinese chemical suppliers, there is no way to know what is really in these products.

While hemp and marijuana are part of the same plant and they provide a similar “high”, the FDA has warned Americans about the increased risk of hallucinations, vomiting, tremor, anxiety, dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness that come from delta-8 and other hemp-derived THC. These products are simply not safe.

However, the most dangerous part is the industry that has been built around them. Because of this federal loophole, hemp products have been found on the shelves of gas stations, convenience stores, frequently targeting younger demographics by marketing their products to mimic common snack and candy brands. And without requirements for federal age-gating or child-resistant packaging, young people are able to purchase these products and even younger kids are finding them and accidentally ingesting drugs. Between 2017 and 2021, the number of children under 6 who were accidentally exposed to edibles increased by 1,375%.

And while Montana said enough is enough years ago, the proliferation of these products online means online sellers are still infiltrating our communities. Imagine anyone, regardless of age, being able to get their hands on a 30,000 mg package of gummies on their phone. In states where cannabis is legal, that is still multiple times their per-package limit. Well this is our very real reality.

The hemp loophole is set to close on Dec. 11, 2026. The hemp lobby already pushed to delay this closure once, and it cannot happen again. Congress cannot allow for these dangerous substances to freely circulate in communities across Montana or anywhere else in the country. It amounts to a backdoor legalization of THC and violates the very decisions about these drugs states have made.

I am asking for the Montana congressional delegation to preserve our health and safety by opposing any sort of extension or reopening of the federal hemp loophole.

Mark Noland is a Republican state senator from Bigfork.