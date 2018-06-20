Bias Brewing Opens in Downtown Kalispell

Bias Brewing officially opened and features six beers brewed in house, cold brew coffee, and food from Food For The Soul 2.

The brewery’s first beer menu features a variety of types of brews from stouts to pale ales. It offers 4-ounce taster sizes all the way up to small and large growlers. Bias also serves a community cold brew coffee, which gets its name from the 50-cent donation made to the Flathead Community Foundation from every cup sold.

Bias Brewing partners with Food For The Soul, which operates its second location out of Bias on Tuesdays through Fridays. Food For The Soul 2 features a menu specially developed for Bias. On weekends, the Chicas Biancas food truck serves food behind the brewery.

Bias Brewing is located at 409 First Ave. E. in Kalispell. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Comments

comments