6:09 a.m. Some items were missing from a Columbia Falls hardware story.

6:57 a.m. Someone started a small grassfire near Kalispell. The dispatcher could hear a lot of swearing in the background as the reporting party described what had happened.

7:44 a.m. There was a deer in a ditch.

7:45 a.m. A Kalispell man frantically called 911 when he discovered an elderly woman was unconscious. However, right in the middle of the 911 call, the elderly woman woke up and appeared to be fine. She was quite chatty.

8:44 a.m. Some drama arose over child custody and Father’s Day.

9:54 a.m. Someone allegedly tried to break into a Columbia Falls home.

10:44 a.m. A Kalispell man got into a fighting with his son over a Playstation.

10:53 a.m. A Kalispell man got a bill for four cellphones he does not own.

1:11 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 with questions about purchasing a gun.

2:34 p.m. A local man called 911 because he could hear someone “ripping and roaring” down in the gravel pit and he wanted whoever was down there to “knock it off.”

4:42 p.m. A Bigfork man hosting a family reunion called 911 because his neighbor was firing off his machine gun “right over us.” The caller said he yelled as loud as he could for them to stop but he’s pretty sure they didn’t hear him.

9:11 p.m. A man and a woman were hanging out in an area fountain. Police advised the couple that “a fountain is not a good place to hang out.”

9:25 p.m. A Columbia Falls man crashed into a telephone pole.

10:30 p.m. A local delivery truck driver apparently finished his day’s work and decided to go to bed in his truck. A nearby resident called 911 because they were concerned about that man.

11:50 p.m. Someone was down in the gravel pit making a racket again.

